William Andrew Merrick

VERONA, Wis. — Dr. William Andrew “Bill” Merrick, age 66, of Verona, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.

He was born on July 3, 1953, in Champaign, Ill., the son of John Merrick and Carol (Hough) Merrick.

After a term of enlistment as a field medic in the U.S. Army, Bill earned his master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Chicago in 1989. He completed fellowships at Yale University Medical School and the Whiting Institute, and then moved to Oklahoma City, Okla. to work as a clinical neuropsychologist.

In 1991, Bill and his family relocated to Madison, and he founded his private practice in 2001. He specialized in Clinical and Forensic Neuropsychology, uniting his two professional passions, psychology and the law.

Bill was also an avid cyclist who loved to travel. Fueled by these passions, he took many different cycling trips around the world with his close friends.

Bill is survived by his siblings, Dorothy, David, Byron and Ginger; and his children, Alena, Kristina and David. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Peggy.

