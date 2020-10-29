William “Alex” Hawkins

COTTAGE GROVE- William A. “Alex” Hawkins, age 63, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on June 24, 1957, in Chapel Hill, N.C., the son of David Hawkins and Elizabeth Wilson.

Alex graduated from Tandem High School in 1976 and Elmhurst College in 1982. He married Nancy Price on June 11, 1988 in Cross Plains, Wis. Alex worked as a maintenance technician for 35 years. He was a proud member of the YMCA.

Alex was an avid Harley rider, and enjoyed taking rides with his wife, Nancy and grandchildren. He loved being in the great outdoors, especially hiking and camping. Alex was known for his wonderful sense of humor.

Alex is survived by his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Sara Price and Christina Price; two granddaughters, Enjolice Cystrunk and Addison Stevens; and grandson, Gary Price-Scott.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth Wilson-Hawkins and David Hawkins.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

