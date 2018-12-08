Willard W. Giese Sr.

Site staff by Site staff

Willard W. Giese Sr., age 90, of Wyocena, Wisconsin, formerly of Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Madison, Wisconsin.

Willard was born March 1, 1928 on the Giese homestead in the township of Honeycreek in Sauk County, Wisconsin the son of Albert and Elsa (Mueller) Giese.

Willard served time in the army from 1951-1953 specializing in demolition while stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He was honorably discharged and returned home and began farming. He owned a tavern, “Pat’s Place” just south of Baraboo, was also a union carpenter and then owned his own construction business, Giz-Kan Construction, for the majority of his working career. Willard was an accomplished craftsman with the ability to fix anything and passed on his skills and work ethic to all of his sons. In his later years, he lived with his son, Bill (Willard Jr.) and family. He enjoyed working on their farm every day until age 87 when he entered an assisted living facility. He also looked forward to going to Ho-Chunk Casino with his sister Savera.

Willard is survived by brother, Rodney Giese; sisters, Myrtle Wyttenbach, and Savera Marquart; sons, Willard Jr. (Becky) Giese, Jeff Giese, Farley (Serena) Haase; daughters, Lisa (Jim) Bates and Sally (Joe) Gallicchio; stepsons, Kim (Peggy) Kannenberg, John (Wendy) Kannenberg, Matt Kannenberg, Edward R. Kannenberg (Brenda); numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and special friends, Gina and Jim Gray. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Milton, Orville, Ivan, and Dean Giese; sisters, Violet Walluks, Olive Kidd, Doreen Barrow; infant son, Orville and granddaughter Pam Sibiga.

A private celebration of his life with family and friends is being planned per his wishes.

The family would like to thank St. Mary’s for the compassionate care in his final hours and Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena for the wonderful care and friendships he made with staff members and residents in the past 3 years.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments