CROSS PLAINS – Willa Mae Faust, age 93, of Cross Plains, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Milestone Senior Living.

She was born on Oct. 22, 1927, in Custer County, Neb., the daughter of John and Margert (Leonard) Brainard.

Willa graduated from Sargent High School, Sargent, Neb., in 1945 and accounting school in 1950. She was united in marriage to Roman Rosen in 1952, raising five children, being married 39 years. She married Keith Faust of Cross Plains, in 1995, united for 25 years.

Willa worked for several businesses as a bookkeeper, including Ballweg Chevrolet in Sauk City, making the leap from ledger paper to computer, retiring in 1990. She volunteered to teach religion classes, was on the prayer chain of her local congregation, enjoyed studying scripture, and embraced her faith in Jesus.

Willa enjoyed playing bridge and all crafts. She did embroidery, knitting, counted cross-stitch, etc., and made her first wedding gown, dresses, shirts, neckties and even a few sport coats! In her retirement she picked up quilting and gifted the blankets to her family.

Willa is preceded in death by many cherished family members, including her first husband, Roman.

She is survived by her husband, Keith; sister, Beverly; children, Ann, Kenneth (Debra), William (Lisa), Mary and Anthony; stepchildren, Joseph (Joanne), Jacqueline (Jonathan), Jann, John (Susan), Jeffrey (Marisa), Jerry (Louise) and Jennifer; and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, with Father Scott Jablonski presiding. Burial will be held afterwards at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Sauk City, Wis.

Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

