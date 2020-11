Will we know who the president is soon?

Site staff by Site staff

Even as President Donald Trump continues to make unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud, key states that will decide the winner of the presidency are still counting votes. Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, joins Live at Four to explain why the major networks haven’t called a winner yet.

