Will students go back to school this fall?

UW Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothoff joins Live at Four to talk about how likely it is for kids to return to school in the fall. Plus, Pothoff shares his thoughts on what sports might look like for the remainder of the year.

