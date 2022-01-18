Wilfred Edward Shea

by Obituaries

Wilfred Edward Shea, of Monroe, WI, died peacefully at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home on January 13, 2022.

He was born in Hinsdale on February 19, 1930 to the late Wilfred and Kathleen (Hague) Shea and was raised in Clarendon Hills. Wil was born into a proud Irish Catholic family and was the eldest of 5 five children. He committed his life to the Catholic faith for approximately 40 years. He loved to travel and was fortunate enough to have been around the world twice. He had an expansive vocabulary and spoke many languages. Wil married Marilyn (Gensler) Ripp at 52 years old and had the two loves of his life, his children Sean and Craig. Besides spending time with his kids and grandkids, Wil loved to read, filling his house with towers of books. He also enjoyed cigars, coffee, martinis, dancing to big band and jazz, watching pro football and Notre Dame football, politics and fine dining. Wil grew up in Clarendon Hills, attended St. Isaac Jogues School and Quigley High School in Chicago.

He is survived by his children Sean (Cara) and Craig (Kalie), his step-children Ryan (Ruzica) Ripp, Kari (Dan) Rosenstiel, Brent (Kelly) Ripp, Tyler Ripp and his three grandchildren Cillian, Niall, and Evelyn. His brother, Terry (Pat) Shea and sister Annie (Larry) Emmons are also still living, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Kay (Tom) Heylin and Mary (John) Knowles and his nephew Larry.

Wil had a way of making a lasting impression on everyone he met; always making you feel special. His positive attitude and kind heart will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 19 at 1 pm at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Road Hillside, IL. Prayers for him and his family are deeply appreciated.

Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.

