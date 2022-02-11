Wilbur C Hollis

by Obituaries

Wilbur C Hollis, age 88, passed away on February 10, 2022 at the SSM Health Hospital in Monroe.

He was born on September 24, 1933 in Exeter township, son of Cloyce & Genevieve (Pernot) Hollis. Wilbur graduated from Belleville High School in 1952. After school he worked at Federal Refrigeration. In 1955 he married Kathleen “Sue” Coffey and moved to Dayton. In 1958 they moved onto the family farm which he bought in 1966. In addition to farming, he drove snowplow for Exeter township for 20 years, served on the Town of Exeter Board for 12 years and served as treasurer for the Belleville EMS. In 1982, he joined the New Glarus Masonic Lodge #310 where he was the master for 6 years and was a member of Chapter which he was the high priest for 14 years. After 55 years of farming, he retired and enjoyed driving school bus for Belleville School District.

They raised 4 children Tim (Lisa) Hollis, Donna (Colin) Ace, Jeanine (Gordon) Krueger, and Jodi Hollis.

He loved spending time with his family and 12 grandchildren Harley (Hayden), Summer Hollis; John, Heather, Chad (Jamie), Tina, Benji (Courtney) Ace; Ryan (Sara), Brett (Cindy), Thomas (Linda), Cory Krueger & Logan Boyle and his 17 great grandchildren.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on the farm, his animals, gardening, canning, fishing and in his younger years roller skating where he met Sue (with the pickup line, “Hey Coffey, how about a cup of Maxwell House”.)

He is survived by his daughters Donna, Jeanine & Jodi, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, & sister Nadine Ward.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Kathleen, his son Timothy, Parents Cloyce and Genevieve Hollis, Parents-in-law James & Helen Coffey, Brothers Everett, Rowan, Neil, Sheldon, David, Sisters-in- Law, Brothers-in- law, Son- in- law, Niece and Nephew.

Private family services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI. Rev. Lance Smith will officiate.

The family would like to thank Dr. William Michael and the staffs of the New Glarus Home and SSM Monroe Hospital for the kind and compassionate care given to Wilbur.

Memorials are suggested to the Green County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

