Wilbert H. Klassey

Wilbert H. Klassey, age 91 of Monroe, died Monday, March 16, 2020 in Monroe.

Wilbert was born on April 4, 1928 in Brooklyn Township, Green County, the son of Melvin and Josephine (Zweifel) Klassey. He graduated from Evansville High School in 1945 and married Leona Tornow on June 21, 1953 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in rural South Wayne. His 45 year career in cheesemaking began at the Wood Andrews factory in Wayne Township and after moving to Monroe in 1958 he continued making cheese at the Green County Co-Op until retiring. He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ. Wilbert enjoyed traveling with Leona throughout the United States and Europe especially enjoying his visits to Switzerland.

He is survived by his wife, Leona Klassey of Monroe; a daughter, Christine (William) Viney of Haymarket, Virgina; a son, Kenneth Klassey of Monroe; grandson, William K. (Angela) Viney; two great grandchildren, John and Elizabeth Viney, all of Virginia; sister, Violet Flint of Verona; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a granddaughter-in-law, Laura Viney.

Private family funeral services will be held at St. John’s United Church of Christ with Rev. Todd Hackman officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to St. John’s United Church of Christ or the National Historic Cheesemaking Center in Wilbert’s name.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

