WIAC suspends all winter sports through end of 2020

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has suspended all winter sports through Dec. 31.

According to a tweet shared Friday afternoon, the suspension includes men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and wrestling

“Further, the WIAC will continue to gather information and monitor developments in order to best determine a competitive structure during the spring semester,” the statement reads. “At the same time, the Conference is committed to providing an engaging and meaningful experience for student-athletes.”

The statement said the WIAC Council of Chancellors voted unanimously to suspend winter sports.

