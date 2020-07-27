WIAC announces cancellations, delays for fall sports

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced cancellations and delays for the fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, conference seasons and championships for football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men and women’s cross country will be canceled for the 2020-21 academic year.

WIAC said seasons and championships for women’s tennis and women’s golf will be pushed to the 2020-21 spring term.

As for winter sports, decisions on start dates and competitions will be discussed at a later time.

