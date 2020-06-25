WIAA to add girls state wrestling tournament

STEVENS POINT, Wis – Girls high school wrestling earned a major decision in the Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The WIAA Board of Control voted unanimously to approve adding a girls state wrestling tournament starting in the 2021-2022 season.

That doesn’t mean it’s a sanctioned sport just yet. Until there is enough participation to be its own sport, girls will be able to wrestle against boys during the regular season and then in the post-season they’ll have their own tournament.

