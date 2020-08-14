WATCH LIVE: WIAA set to discuss spring competition, guidelines for schools playing in fall

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The WIAA is meeting Friday morning to talk about what spring schedules will look like for schools opting to postpone fall sports.

They’re also expected to provide updates on guidelines for schools that are still choosing to play sports in the fall.

The meeting will be streamed live on the WIAA’s YouTube page starting at 8 a.m.

