WIAA releases guidelines for schools to resume athletic activities

MADISON, Wis. — The WIAA is releasing guidelines for schools to resume athletic activities.

The WIAA said that schools can resume summer coach contact on July 1, but they say that each school will determine if they can safely conduct the coaches’ summer contact days.

The WIAA worked with the governor’s office as well as health officials to release their “return-to-play” plan.

The WIAA says close contact sports such as football, wrestling, dance may have to be modified.

WIAA advised that each team designate a COVID-19 coach to be responsible for responding to concerns regarding the virus. According to the guide, all coaches, staff, officials, and families should know who the COVID-19 coach is and how to contact them. Coaches, officials and staff should also be trained, virtually or in a physically distant session, on all safety protocols.

The guidelines do not guarantee that fall sports will happen.

Click here to see the full guidelines.

