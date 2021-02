WIAA Girls Basketball Sectional Final Scores

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

Division 1:

Verona 50, #9 Arrowhead 40 (Double Overtime)

Division 2:

#3 Reedsburg 78, McFarland 46

Division 3:

#5 Lake Mills 65, #4 Marshall 59 (Double Overtime)

Division 4:

#5 Mineral Point 65, #10 Fennimore 33

#1 Michicot 57, #4 Randolph 29

Division 5:

#1 Black Hawk 55, #3 Albany 39

