WIAA cancels 2020 spring sports season
STEVENS POINT, Wisc. — The WIAA Board of Control announced Tuesday that it is cancelling the 2020 sports season.
The WIAA announced the decision on Twitter.
Officials said that there will be 30 days of summer contact will be allowed for spring coaches, if they include seniors.
The tweet says that acclimatization rules must still be followed & contact must follow the governor’s orders.
