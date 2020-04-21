WIAA cancels 2020 spring sports season

Stephanie Olson

STEVENS POINT, Wisc. — The WIAA Board of Control announced Tuesday that it is cancelling the 2020 sports season.

The WIAA announced the decision on Twitter.

🚨 Board of Control has voted to cancel 2020 spring competitions & tournaments. 🚨 30 days of summer contact will be allowed for spring coaches, if they include seniors. Acclimatization rules must still be followed & contact must follow the governor's orders. Details to come. — WIAA (@wiaawi) April 21, 2020

Officials said that there will be 30 days of summer contact will be allowed for spring coaches, if they include seniors.

The tweet says that acclimatization rules must still be followed & contact must follow the governor’s orders.

