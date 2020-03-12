WIAA Boys’ State Basketball Tournament Canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

MADISON, Wis. – The WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament has been canceled amidst growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19, according to U-W Police Department Director of Communications Marc Lovicott.

“The decision was made in consultation with local and state public health officials to discourage and limit large gatherings in light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation. Many other sporting events and tournaments across the country have also canceled their events, including the Big Ten and NCAA tournament,” Lovicott wrote in a release.

On Wednesday, the WIAA had made the decision to play the games in front of limited crowds. The WIAA has not released a statement at this time regarding the status of the tournament.

This story will be updated.

