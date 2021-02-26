WIAA Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinal Scores
Division 1:
DeForest 69, Janesville Parker 67
Division 2:
Monroe 75, Edgewood 68
Lake Mills 65, Wisconsin Dells 51
Division 3:
Lake Country Lutheran 89, Poynette 48
St. John’s NW Academies 62, Darlington 54
Division 4:
Cuba City 70, Randolph 66
The Prairie School 70, Fennimore 62
Division 5:
Monticello 59, Shullsburg 55 (Overtime)
Hustisford 82, Stockbridge 28
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.