WIAA Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinal Scores

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

Division 1:

DeForest 69, Janesville Parker 67

Division 2:

Monroe 75, Edgewood 68

Lake Mills 65, Wisconsin Dells 51

Division 3:

Lake Country Lutheran 89, Poynette 48

St. John’s NW Academies 62, Darlington 54

Division 4:

Cuba City 70, Randolph 66

The Prairie School 70, Fennimore 62

Division 5:

Monticello 59, Shullsburg 55 (Overtime)

Hustisford 82, Stockbridge 28

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.