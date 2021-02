WIAA Boys Basketball Sectional Final Scores

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

Division 1:

DeForest 77, Arrowhead 69

Division 2:

Lake Mills 56, Monroe 55

Division 4:

The Prairie School 82, Cuba City 77

Division 5:

Hustisford 70, Monticello 43

