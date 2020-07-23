WIAA board passes motion to start fall sports in the fall

MADISON, Wis. — The WIAA Board of Controls on Thursday voted 8-3 to pass a motion on the upcoming fall sports season.

The motion includes starting low-risk sports, girls golf, girls tennis, swimming and cross country on August 17.

The motion also includes starting high-risk sports, football, boys and girls volleyball and boys soccer on September 7.

For schools that cannot meet the starting date during the normal fall season, they can move sports to another time during the 2020-21 school year.

Earlier this week, the Big 8 Conference said they will not be having sports in the fall.

As for postseason competition and state tournaments, the board said they will decide that in the future but right now they just want to give students the opportunity to play sports.

