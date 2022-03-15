WIAA backs game officials, tells schools to stop appealing to courts

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association called on schools to stop appealing officials’ decisions to the court system.

In a statement, WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser said that appealing decisions made by onsite officials undermines the rules agreed on by WIAA member schools.

“Our organization has bylaws, policies, and structures for handling grievances,” Hauser said. “When our membership chooses to circumvent these procedures, all that has been built by the membership over the years gets undermined.”

The statement comes after an incident during the boys’ basketball tournament that led to St. Thomas More High School appealing a decision that expelled them from the tournament. Last fall, Edgewood fought a court battle with the WIAA, after they were removed from the state football tournament over fielding an ineligible player.

The WIAA asked the member schools to continue to support student-athlete participation.

