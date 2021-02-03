WIAA announces Menominee Nation Arena as 2nd venue for WIAA state basketball

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, per an official release, has named Oshkosh’s Menominee Nation Arena as the second location to host upcoming State Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments, with their games scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27 and March 5-6, respectively.

Menominee Nation Arena, the home of the Bucks’ G-League affiliate Wisconsin Herd, joins the La Crosse Center in hosting duties for the tournaments. The La Crosse Center was confirmed last week to be hosting three of the five divisions of basketball. Oshkosh will now host the other two, though the WIAA has not announced where the divisions will be reporting come tournament time.

Since Menominee Nation Arena has two divisions, their tournaments will last two days, while divisions at the La Crosse Center will last three days.

The time schedule for each day of the Oshkosh tournaments is below, per the WIAA release:

Thursday, Feb. 26 & March 4

9:05 a.m.

12:35 p.m.

7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27 & March 5

9:05 a.m.

10:45 a.m.

12:25 p.m.

2:10 p.m.

6:35 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28 & March 6

9:05 a.m.

10:45 a.m.

12:25 p.m.

2:10 p.m.

6:35 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

