WIAA announces changes to state wrestling tournaments

The WIAA has made a couple changes to this year’s state wrestling tournaments.

Instead of its normal 3-day affair, the individual tournament with be held on February 13 in three different locations. Kaukauna high school will be the host for Division 1, Adams-Friendship for Division 2, and a site for Division 3 is to be determined.

The 16 regional tournaments will be held on January 30 where the top two wrestlers in each weight class will advance to one of the four sectionals. The sectional tournaments are set for February 6 with the top two finishers advancing to state in each class. Eight wrestlers from each weight class will qualify for the state meet.

Like the individual tournament, the duals tournament will be a 1-day tourney and in three different locations. Kaukauna will host Division 1, Division 2 will be held at Adams-Friendship, and Wausau West will hold Division 3. The State Duals Tournament will be held on February 20.

The top two teams at each sectional advance to state in Division 1, while just the sectional champion head to state in Division 2 and 3.

