Wisconsin Council of Churches officials urge virtual ministry for Covid safety

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Council of Churches is urging the two thousand churches they advise to return to fully distanced ministry, as Covid cases continue to rise.

Revered Daniel Schultz, the Council’s Community Health Program Director, said after recognizing the strain the Omicron variant was putting on the health care system it was time to take a step back.

“Christians talk about loving and caring for their neighbors, protecting the vulnerable and so this is a really great opportunity,” said Schultz.

RELATED: Diocese of Madison asks churches to continue COVID-19 precautions

He also said because churches have already developed the skills needed to go virtual it should be easier to make the adjustment once again, this time recommending they do so for only 4 to 6 weeks.

According to Shultz, the Council’s advice has been well received by most of their 2 million members.

He said some churches will go virtual as early as this Sunday and he expects more to follow suit next week.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.