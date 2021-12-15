Why you might get a severe thunderstorm warning tonight even if there’s no thunder or lightning

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — With most of southern Wisconsin seeing some level of severe weather threat later tonight, you’ll want to make sure your phone is charged with the volume up to make sure you get any severe weather alerts after you and your family goes to bed.

The National Weather Service says it will take the step of issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in areas that see winds of 60 miles per hour tonight — even if there is no thunder or lightning in the storm cell.

That means you may get an alert on your weather radio or phone even if you don’t see it storming outside. It doesn’t mean that the alert is wrong or should be ignored — it means strong and possibly destructive winds are in your area and you should get somewhere safe and away from windows.

Those alerts could come anytime between 8 p.m. and midnight, so you’ll want to make sure you have several ways to get those warnings — including our First Warn Weather app, which can deliver personalized alerts for your area straight to your phone or tablet, even if the power goes out.

Ahead of the storm, you’ll want to make sure to bring in or tie down any patio furniture, garbage cans, or holiday decorations you may have outside. The high winds will also likely cause power outages overnight, so you’ll want to make sure you have backup plans in place.

