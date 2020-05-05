Why one area is making up for nearly 2/3 of positive Coronavirus cases in Rock County

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

CITY OF BELOIT, Wis. – Despite the City of Beloit accounting for less than a quarter of Rock County’s overall population, the area accounts for more than 60% of positive cases.

On Monday, Beloit Health Systems reported it had confirmed 190 of the 289 positive cases in the county. Leaders there say, it’s a credit to their ability to test.

“We actually see the number as a positive in that we have increased our ability and different ways in which we are able to test,” said Megan Goggin, Marketing Manager for Beloit Health Systems.

Others, like Beloit Fire Department Interim Chief Daniel Pease point to another possible explanation.

“The spike in cases could be related to some of these food processing plants that are closing down because of multiple cases found in their operations,” Pease said. “The takeaway is that this is a real problem.”

Currently, the Rock County Public Health Department predicts Rock County to reach peak cases in early June, where it’s predicted the number will surpass 3,500 – more than 10 times the current amount.

“We’re just watching,” said Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes, who works in the city’s Emergency Operations Hub. “The virus is still here. It’s still contagious. it’s still in the community. We’re just hoping for the best.”

Rhodes and Pease say the public needs to understand the severity of safety guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

“This is going to be around for months, maybe a year or two,” Rhodes said. “The quicker we can adjust to that and understand that wearing this simple face mask in public, understand social distancing and washing hands, the better off we’re going to be.”

Charts depicting the growth and spread of Coronavirus in Rock County can be found on the county’s public health website, linked here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments