Why girls wrestling is important

Site staff by Site staff

25 states recognize high school girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport. Wisconsin is not one of them, but that could change tomorrow when the WIAA votes on whether or not they’ll be the 26th.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments