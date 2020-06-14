Who are the Harambee Village Doulas? A closer look into the Madison group advocating for healthcare reform

MADISON, Wis. – Last week, hundreds of people joined the Harambee Village Doulas as they marched from the Capitol Square to Meriter and SSM Health. Along the way, members of the group, as well as others, shared personal stories of experiences within the healthcare system.

Yet for many participating in the march, the day was a learning experience.

“There’s also some sadness as to some of the ignorance of those who didn’t know this was going on and has been going on for so long,” said Micaela Berry, the group’s co-owner and executive director.

Harambee Village Doulas was co-founded in 2014 by Tia Murray, to fill the void of a closing community center, which bore the same name, ‘Harambee’, which is Swahili for “All pulling together”.

The community center, located on Madison’s south side, provided health and wellness services, among other things. Murray says services provided there were a main reason Dane County saw an unprecedented drop in Black Infant Mortality Rates in 2007.

“That work those women did in the community, really touching all of those social determinants of health, had an impact on those pregnancy outcomes,” Murray said.

But since the center’s closing in 2010, Black Infant Mortality Rates have risen again. In 2018, Wisconsin was named the worst state in America for Black Infant Mortality Rates, according to a report from the Center for Disease Control.

Murray was hopeful by founding Harambee Village Doulas, she could help make a difference.

“We felt we needed to challenge and really begin to fill in those gaps between what’s in these policies at our clinics and hospitals as medical consumers,” she said.

Murray and Berry say their hope now, however, is to create structural change in Madison’s healthcare systems.

“We realized very early on when we started as a volunteer-based organization that we can doula folks on the ground all day long,” Murray said. “But what we’re not doing is changing those policies and systems in which we’re living that are really perpetuating and contributing to those inequities.”

Their hope is for change to come through community action and involvement with healthcare procedures.

“That’s how change is made,” Berry said. “Hearing people, listening to your consumers and changing the environment according to what your consumer is comfortable with.”

The group says their next goal is to purchase a physical location, where they can offer services similar to the Harambee Community Center did until 2010.

“We have to think about reallocating resources from the bottom up. We can not continue to do this trickle down approach,” Murray said. “Ultimately our end goal is creating sustainability.”

