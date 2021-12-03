Whitewater’s success comes from staying in the moment

by Jordyn Reed

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Winning is synonymous with Whitewater.

And the third-ranked, undefeated Warhawks prove just that. While the team is in the midst of another impressive season, they aren’t getting ahead of themselves. In fact, that’s what they attribute their success to – staying in the moment and focusing on their next practice.

