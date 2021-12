Whitewater’s season ends in semifinals, fall 24-7 to UMHB

by Jordyn Reed

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater’s season came to an end Saturday as the Warhawks fell to Mary Hardin-Baylor 24-7 in the national semifinals.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.