Whitewater police chief put on leave during investigation

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Whitewater Police Department has placed its chief on paid leave as an outside agency investigates an unspecified incident.

The police department says in a statement that an internal investigation will be conducted into an incident that happened outside Whitewater’s city limits, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

The department would not release any more information on the incident because it is an ongoing investigation. The department said Chief Aaron Raap’s leave is part of the agency’s policy and not punitive. Deputy Chief Dan Meyer has stepped into Raap’s role.