Whitewater police chief on paid leave following unspecified incident outside city

by Logan Reigstad

Whitewater Police Chief Aaron M. Raap. Courtesy: Whitewater Police Department

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater’s police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave following an unspecified incident, the city’s police department announced late Friday.

The Whitewater Police Department provided few details about why Police Chief Aaron Raap was put on leave, including when or if he may return to his job. Deputy Chief Dan Meyer is serving as acting chief in the interim.

“An internal investigation will be conducted by an outside agency based on an incident that occurred outside the City of Whitewater,” the department said in a Facebook post. “The leave is not considered punitive, rather part of the Whitewater Police Department policy.”

