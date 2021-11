Whitewater opens playoffs with 69-7 win over Greenville

by Jordyn Reed

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Undefeated Whitewater is moving on after taking down Greenville 69-7 in the opening round of playoffs Saturday.

Max Meylor was 15-21 for 239 yards with 3 touchdowns. The Warhawks face DePauw next Saturday for round two. Time and location are TBD.

