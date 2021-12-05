Whitewater advances to semifinals after topping Central 51-21

by Jordyn Reed

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The third-ranked Warhawks punched their ticket to the semifinals on Saturday after taking down Central 51-21.

At halftime, Whitewater lead by six points but blew the game wide open in the second half. Now the Warhawks will face Mary Hardin-Baylor in the quarterfinals on Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m. at Perkins Stadium.

