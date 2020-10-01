White House task force report lists Wisconsin ‘in the red zone’ for new COVID-19 cases

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. NIAID-RML

MADISON, Wis. — The White House Coronavirus Task Force has urged Wisconsinites to social distance.

A draft report from the task force obtained by CNN said Wisconsin is listed “in the red zone” when it comes to cases.

The task force is reportedly recommending social distancing to the “maximal degree possible,” as Wisconsin has the third-highest rate of new cases in the country.

The report lists 12 hot spots, with Green Bay and Appleton leading the list.

Despite this, President Donald Trump has planned back-to-back rallies in Green Bay and La Crosse over the weekend.

