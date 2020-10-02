White House doctor: Trump received experimental antibody cocktail, remains ‘fatigued’ after COVID-19 diagnosis

Associated Press
Posted:
Updated:
by Brandon Arbuckle, Associated Press
President Trump Meets With National Association Of Police Organizations
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with members of the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has received an experimental antibody cocktail and remains fatigued after being diagnosed with COVID-19 early Friday morning.

According to a statement from the White House, Trump has received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. The president has also been taking zinc, vitamin D, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits,” while first lady Melania Trump has a mild cough and headache. The rest of the first family tested negative and are doing well, according to the statement.

