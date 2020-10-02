White House doctor: Trump received experimental antibody cocktail, remains ‘fatigued’ after COVID-19 diagnosis
President Donald Trump has received an experimental antibody cocktail and remains fatigued after being diagnosed with COVID-19 early Friday morning.
According to a statement from the White House, Trump has received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. The president has also been taking zinc, vitamin D, melatonin and a daily aspirin.
Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits,” while first lady Melania Trump has a mild cough and headache. The rest of the first family tested negative and are doing well, according to the statement.
