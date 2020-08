White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Birx in Madison for roundtable, talk to Evers

MADISON, Wis. — White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx is in Madison to talk to Gov. Evers and participate in a roundtable with community and state health officials.

