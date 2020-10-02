Where’s my absentee ballot? A step-by-step of how to track your ballot online

MADISON, Wis. — If you’ve ever wondered what the process looks like after you put your absentee ballot back in the mail, the myvote.wi.gov website has a feature that allows you to track where it’s at.

“It’s a very controlled, deliberate process,” said Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

Wolfe said as of today, more than 1.2 million absentee ballots have been requested, most are already out in the mail, and tens of thousands have already been returned.

With nearly 3 million voters expected to vote this election season, the Elections Commission is making the process more accessible to the public to help with transparency.

Voters can go to the myvote.wi.gov website and at the top of the page is a black banner with seven options. Click the Track My Ballot option on the far right.

Once that page opens up, fill out your voter information.

Click search. Once the information populates, there is an option underneath your address to “View My Request”. Click on that.

A page will appear with boxes that track the milestones of where your ballot is at. All blue boxes means your vote has been received by the clerk. The grey boxes mean those stages haven’t yet been completed. An orange box means something went wrong in the process and the voter should contact the clerk to identify what the problem was and how to fix it.

“When you submit your absentee ballot application, perhaps you didn’t submit a valid photo ID. We see sometimes people might send in a selfie or something else rather than the photo ID,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said the website has always had this tracking feature since its launch in 2016, but this year, they wanted to make it more user-friendly and easier for people to know exactly what’s happening in the voting process.

“The tracking mechanisms that most of our local election officials use in terms of intelligent mail barcodes, it can also track that ballots journey through the mail system as well.”

With more traffic on this website than they’ve ever seen, Wolfe is confident the voting process will be rigorous and sophisticated this year for election officials and voters alike.

“The more they can be reassured their ballot has been received or is on its way to them. The more they know the expectations and how they fit into that process and can ensure that their ballot is counted.”