Where you can watch fireworks this year in southern Wisconsin

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

istock

While most communities across our area have canceled their Fourth of July celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic, others are still having firework shows. Organizers are asking people to follow proper physical distancing guidelines. Many shows are also doing away with ground displays, as a way to help people view fireworks from their own homes.

Here’s a list of the displays still scheduled in southern Wisconsin.

July 3

Cottage Grove – People are encouraged to watch from their homes or cars, show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Watertown – Fireworks will be held at an undisclosed location at dusk, people encouraged to check city’s Facebook page for more information

Mauston – 9:45 p.m. at the fairgrounds

July 4

Baraboo – 9:45 p.m. at the Sauk County Fairgrounds

Green Lake – Dusk at Deacon Mills Park

Mineral Point – People are encouraged to find a socially distant spot in the city to watch, show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Monroe – 9:30 p.m. at Twinning Park

Platteville – Legion Park at dusk

Shullsburg – People are encouraged to the city’s Facebook page for viewing information, show starts at 9:45 p.m.

Whitewater: 10 p.m. at Cravath Lakefront Park

Wisconsin Dells – Dusk at Wisconsin Dells Municipal Pool

July 11

Dodgeville – People asked to practice physical distancing at Harris Park, show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Later this summer

Janesville – Sept. 6, more details to come soon

Jefferson – Sept. 5 at Jefferson Golf Course

News Lisbon – Aug. 1 at Castle Rock Lake

Given the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and this year’s holiday, you will want to double check to make sure the displays listed above are still taking place. Also, if your comunity is offering fireworks and is not on this list, please email tips@channel3000.com.

Health officials are also urging people stay home this weekend, as Wisconsin continues to see confirmed COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments