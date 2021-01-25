Where you can start getting the COVID-19 vaccine today if you’re 65 or older

Ted S. Warren A pharmacist prepares a syringe of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. Pfizer has committed to supply up to 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year to a World Health Organization-backed effort to get affordable vaccines to 92 poor and middle-income countries. The deal announced Friday, Jan. 22 will supply the shots to the program known as COVAX.

MADISON, Wis. — Monday is the first day Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services says people aged 65 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you qualify, the process of scheduling an appointment to get the vaccine varies depending on who you use as your health care provider.

UW Health says it has started contacting patients who qualify with an invitation to set up an appointment. Those who are interested in getting the vaccine can let UW Health know by going to uwhealth.org/vaccine and filling out the interest form. Due to the large number of people now qualifying for the vaccine and limited supply, filling out the form does not guarantee you get an appointment, but it does let UW Health know you’re interested in case same-day appointments suddenly become available.

SSM Health says it is also contacting people who are now eligible to get the vaccine, but will schedule their vaccines in phases. They’ll start by prioritizing people who are aged 75 or older, due to the higher risk for COVID-19 in that age group. After that, they’ll start vaccinating people between the ages of 65 and 74. SSM Health is also offering a pre-registration system that will notify you when an appointment is available.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter says it will contact people directly the schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, and is asking people not to call the clinic or try to schedule an appointment until they’re notified.

Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin says its still formulating its plans on how it will conduct the next round of vaccinations, but encourages its patients to fill out their vaccine interest form to help them gauge how much of the vaccine they’ll need to request.

UW-Madison says about 1,800 members of the campus community are 65 or older and are now eligible to be vaccinated through University Health Services. They say they’ve started contacting those people directly to set up appointments, but anyone who would rather get vaccinated through their own health care provider is welcome to do so.

If you don’t have a provider in the area, Public Health Madison & Dane County has a virtual survey you can fill out to be matched with a vaccinator in Dane County. The form is available in both English and Spanish.

Other counties may have their own processes for distributing the vaccine. To find more information about the process where you live, visit the county health department websites below.

Adams County

Columbia County (redirects to DHS site)

Crawford County – Residents can pre-register here.

Dane County

Dodge County

Fond du Lac County Residents can pre-register here.

Grant County

Green County

Green Lake County

Iowa County

Juneau County (linked to their FB page because I didn’t see vaccine info on the public health site) Pre-register through Mile Bluff Medical Center here.

La Crosse County Residents can pre-register here.

Lafayette County

Marquette County

Monroe County

Richland County Residents can pre-register here.

Rock County

Sauk County

Vernon County Residents 65 and older can register here. Essential workers under Phase 1B can pre-register here.

Walworth County Residents in Phase 1A can register here.

Washington County Residents 65 and older can pre-register here.

Waukesha County

Waushara County

For the latest news, numbers and special investigative reports on the vaccine rollout, visit our Vaccine HQ page.

