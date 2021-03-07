Where & when to find Girl Scout cookies around Madison

HINT: Lots of places and very soon!

Christina Lorey by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– Starting March 13th, you’ll be able to get your Thin Mint fix in Madison!

One month later than usual, the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland are getting ready for a cookie season truly like never before. The Badgerland Council delayed this year’s sales period to give its girls warmer weather and more daylight hours to sell outside.

However, much of this year’s focus will remain on ‘virtual cookie booths.’ Customers from any state will be able to place their orders online and have cookies shipped to their door.

Badgerland Girl Scouts are selling nine flavors this year: Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Lemonades, Girl Scout S’mores, and the all-new Toast-Yay, a French toast-inspired flavor. All boxes cost $4, with the exception to the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies, which sell for $5.

For more than 100 years, the iconic Girl Scout Cookie Program has been helping girls learn five essential life skills: goal setting, decision-making, people skills, business ethics and money management.

100% of the proceeds from Girl Scout cookie sales stay local and help pay for camps and social experiences for Wisconsin’s 8,000 girl and adult members across 23 counties.

Click here to enter your zip code and find cookies available near you.

The 2021 cookie season runs through April 18th.

