Where to vote early in-person in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Early in-person absentee voting begins Tuesday in Wisconsin, and runs through Nov. 1st in Madison.

Below is a list of places where you can vote early, along with their hours. The city is once again offering drive-up voting during the early voting period. You can find more information on how that process works here.

*City of Madison Clerk’s Office

210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Rm. 103

Oct. 20 – Nov. 1

8:00 am – 7:00 pm weekdays

1:00 – 5:00 pm Saturdays

1:00 – 5:00 pm Sundays

*Goodman South Madison Library

2222 S. Park St.

Oct. 20 – 31

12:00 – 6:00 pm weekdays

1:00 – 4:00 pm Saturdays

Line up on to the right of the line of cones parallel with Park Street facing the library.

*Hawthorne Library

2707 E. Washington Ave.

Oct. 20 – 31

12:00 – 6:00 pm weekdays

1:00 – 4:00 pm Saturdays

*Lakeview Library

2845 N. Sherman Ave.

Oct. 20 – 31

12:00 – 6:00 pm weekdays

1:00 – 4:00 pm Saturdays

*Meadowridge Library

5726 Raymond Rd.

Oct. 20 – 31

12:00 – 6:00 pm weekdays

1:00 – 4:00 pm Saturdays

*Pinney Library

516 Cottage Grove Rd.

Oct. 20 – 31

12:00 – 6:00 pm weekdays

1:00 – 4:00 pm Saturdays

*Sequoya Library

4340 Tokay Blvd.

Oct. 20 – 31

12:00 – 6:00 pm weekdays

1:00 – 4:00 pm Saturdays

* ***Alicia Ashman Library

733 N. High Point Rd.

Oct. 20 – 31

By appointment only. Call 266-4601 at least 24 hours in advance to make an appointment.

12:00 – 6:00 pm weekdays

1:00 – 4:00 pm Saturdays

**Tent at UW-Madison Union South

1308 W. Dayton St.

Oct. 20 – 30

11:00 am – 6:00 pm

**Tent at UW-Madison Memorial Union

800 Langdon St.

Oct. 20 – 30

11:00 am – 6:00 pm

**Tent at UW-Madison Student Activity Center

333 East Campus Mall

Oct. 20 – 30

11:00am – 6:00pm

***Madison College – Truax Campus

Human & Protective Services Main Building

1701 Pearson St.

Oct. 20 – 30

10:00 am – 6:00 pm weekdays

***Madison College – South Campus

Cafeteria/designated parking in lot behind the building

2429 Perry St.

Oct. 20 – 30

10:00 am – 6:00 pm weekdays

Edgewood College – Wingra Common

Outside Predolin Hall (or inside at Phil’s dining area in case of inclement weather)

1000 Edgewood College Dr.

Oct. 26 – 30

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

NOTES:

*Voters on October 31 and November 1 must be pre-registered.

**Voting will be available inside UW Memorial Union in case of inclement weather.

*** Voting will not be available in the case of any inclement weather.

You do need a valid photo ID in order to vote early in-person absentee. The address on your ID does not need to match your current address, but the name on the ID needs to match the address in the poll book.

