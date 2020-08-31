When Trump talks law and order, some Wisconsin voters listen

Associated Press by Associated Press

DE PERE, Wis. — Images of unrest in Kenosha — protesters clashing with police, shattered windows, a teenager carrying an AR-15 style rifle in the streets — are intensifying the partisan divide in Wisconsin.

The Associated Press has interviewed dozens of voters in Green Bay and its quiet suburbs. Democrats see racism and fear-mongering in President Donald Trump’s messages, and part of a ploy to change the subject from the pandemic.

Republicans are unwaveringly supportive of the president, even those who admittedly cringe at Trump’s style on other issues.

