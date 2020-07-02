What’s open, what’s closed and what’s limited ahead of 4th of July weekend

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — New regulations for mass gatherings and businesses in Dane County go into effect at 8 a.m. today.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s changing ahead of the 4th of July weekend:

Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer people, and individuals not from the same household must be socially distanced.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 or fewer people, and individuals not from the same household must be socially distanced.

Restaurants are limited to 25% indoor capacity with social distancing. Capacity was previously at 50% in Phase Two of the Forward Dane reopening plan.

Bars can provide takeout, but are entirely closed for indoor dining.

Bars and restaurants can provide outdoor seating, with physical distancing.

Other businesses (such as retail) are limited to 50% indoor capacity and should allow employees to work remotely when possible.

Retail stores larger than 50,000 square feet are required to offer at least two hours per week of dedicated shopping time for vulnerable individuals.

Salons and spas can remain open at 50% capacity.

Gyms and fitness centers can remain open at 50% capacity, but workout classes have to follow mass gathering requirements (10 or fewer people indoors, 25 or fewer outdoors) and saunas or steam rooms remain closed.

Water parks, swimming pools and other places of amusement are allowed to remain open at 50% capacity.

Churches and other religious entities are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

Public outdoor playgrounds and splash pads will remain open, but distancing of 6 feet must be maintained.

All basketball and tennis courts and fields remain open, but distancing of 6 feet must be maintained.

You can find all of the details on the updated regulations from Public Health Madison and Dane County here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments