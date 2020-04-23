What’s changing, what’s not in round two of Wisconsin’s ‘Safer at Home’ order

Extended order begins April 24

Christina Lorey by Christina Lorey

(Photo courtesy of Richard Hurd)

MADISON, Wis.– As its name suggests, Wisconsin’s extended ‘Safer at Home,’ in effect April 24, still encourages Wisconsinites to practice safe social distancing and avoid contact as much as possible, but it also includes a few changes.

Round two of the governor’s order allows more business to reopen and activities to resume.

Public libraries can now provide curb-side pick-up of books and other library materials.

can now provide curb-side pick-up of books and other library materials. Golf courses may open again, but golfers have to schedule and pay for tee times online or over the phone. Clubhouses and pro shops must stay closed.

may open again, but golfers have to schedule and pay for tee times online or over the phone. Clubhouses and pro shops must stay closed. Non-essential businesses , like clothing stores, can partially reopen and offer Minimum Basic Operations, like deliveries and curb-side pick-up.

, like clothing stores, can partially reopen and offer Minimum Basic Operations, like deliveries and curb-side pick-up. Arts and craft stores have a little more leniency. They can offer expanded curb-side pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks or other personal protective equipment.

have a little more leniency. They can offer expanded curb-side pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks or other personal protective equipment. Aesthetic or optional outdoor lawn care or construction projects are allowed, as long as they can be done by one person.

Several policies are not changing.

Gyms, salons, and tattoo parlors will remain closed.

will remain closed. Restaurant dining rooms are closed. Restaurants are still allowed to offer takeout.

are closed. Restaurants are still allowed to offer takeout. All of the state’s public and private K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

The new version of the ‘Safer at Home’ order will remain in effect until 8 a.m. on May 26th, the Tuesday after Memorial Day.

