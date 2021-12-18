What you need to know before tonight’s National Championship game

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – The Badger volleyball team is back in the National Championship game.

Wisconsin took down top-seed Lousiville Thursday, ending the Cardinals’ perfect season and advancing to their second Championship game in the last three seasons.

Led by National Player of the Year Dana Rettke, the Badgers will take on a familiar foe, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Crying. Crying tears of joy. Congratulations, national player of the year, @dana_rettke. 🥰🥰😭 pic.twitter.com/v9ALzdPZX5 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 17, 2021

The Huskers’ road to the Championship game was tough, with games against No. 2-seed Texas and No. 3-seed Pittsburgh.

Rivals in the Big 10, Wisconsin and Nebraska already played each other twice this season. The Badgers won both matches, sweeping the first and dropping only one set in the second.

Nebraska has talent in the front and backcourt, with former Big Ten Freshman of the Year Madi Kubik leading the team in kills and defensive star Kayla Caffey leading in blocks.

Caffey transferred to Nebraska from Missouri before the 2020 season. As a Missouri Tiger, she consistently ranked near the top of the SEC in hitting percentage.

The Badgers also sport a squad with talent in every corner of the court. Dana Rettke can lead on offense and defense and is supported by young stars Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek.

Smrek, a freshman, lit up the scoresheet with 20 kills in the National Semifinal game.

The Badgers and Huskers will square off for the National Championship on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, starting at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

