What you need to know before heading to American Family Field

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Thursday is Opening Day for the Brewers at American Family Field.

The team is looking to defend its NL Central title and get back to the playoffs for the fifth year in a row. To make things even sweeter, the Crew’s home opener falls on 4/14, known as Milwaukee Day because of the similarity to the city’s area code.

Here’s what to know if you’re heading to 1 Brewers Way.

Game details

The Brewers take on the division rival St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:14 p.m. in honor of Milwaukee Day. All fans will be given a free magnetic schedule upon entry.

Gates usually open 90 minutes before first pitch, however, for Opening Day they will open two hours ahead of time.

Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to take the mound in his second start this season for the Brewers while Miles Mikolas will start for the Cardinals. Woodruff had a rough first outing in Chicago last week, allowing 7 runs in 3.2 innings with 2 strikeouts. Mikolas also bowed out of his first start after 3.2 innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits with 1 strikeout.

The Brewers started the season with mixed results, losing two straight to the Cubs before getting a win. The Cardinals have been a bit more consistent, with a 3-1 record, however, they’ve had two games postponed due to rain. Luckily, the architects of American Family Field put a roof over the stadium, so Thursday’s game won’t have such issues.

Getting into the ballpark

The forecast for Thursday in Milwaukee calls for cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s, but that doesn’t mean you can’t tailgate. You can find a list of rules by clicking here and a parking map by clicking here. The lots open three hours before first pitch and close half an hour afterward. Only one vehicle is allowed per spot.

Tickets are still available for Opening Day. Terrace Reserved seats are as cheap as $29 before fees, as of Wednesday morning, with Terrace Box seats going for $44 before fees. You can click here to find the option that works best for you.

Fans are encouraged to access all tickets and parking passes through the MLB Ballpark app. If you can’t use digital tickets. printed tickets are available at the ballpark ticket windows for a small fee.

Sealed bottles of water, juice and soda that are 32 oz. or smaller can be brought into the ballpark. Personal-sized foods such as a sandwich, a small bag of chips or a piece of fruit are also allowed.

The following bags are permitted to be brought into the ballpark:

Single-compartment bag that is 9″ x 5″ x 2″ or smaller

Clear single-compartment bag of 12″ x 12″ x 6″ or smaller

One-gallon clear zip-lock bag

Diaper bag

Medical/Family needs bag

You can order concessions to be delivered to your seat through the MLB Ballpark app. You can also pick them up at concession stands, however, most stands, retail locations and kiosks are cashless. You can still pay with cash at the Kids Cafe, the sausage stand in Section 232 and the burger stand in Section 424.

RELATED: Milwaukee Brewers announce new stadium menu in partnership with James Beard semifinalists

The Brewers offer gluten-free and vegetarian food options at many of their concession stands. You can find many of those options in Sections 117, 210, 324 and 424, as well as many other areas throughout the ballpark.

Let’s play ball!

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.