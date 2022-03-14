What you need to know about the Badgers’ first-round opponent Colgate

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — For the Badgers, the road to the Final Four runs through Colgate.

No, not the famous toothpaste brand, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that. The Colgate Raiders are making their third NCAA Tournament Appearance in just four years.

RELATED: Badgers earn 3-seed, will take on Colgate in NCAA Tournament

Colgate University is located in Hamilton, New York, with a student body of just over 3,200. Coincidentally, the school was known as Madison College from 1846 to 1890.

Famous alumni include late 60 Minutes commentator Andy Rooney and U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes.

The Colgate Raiders are on a recent run of success under head coach Matt Langel, winning both the Patriot League regular season and conference tournament titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022. The Raiders made the final of the 2020 Patriot League tournament, losing to Boston by only three points.

This year, the Raiders capped off the regular season with a 15-game winning streak. The last time the team lost was on January 4 against Lehigh. In November, they stunned Syracuse, winning 100-85, and nearly upset Pittsburgh a few games later.

Guard Nelly Cummings is the team’s top scorer, averaging 14.5 points per game, and is supported by guard Tucker Richardson and forward Keegan Records. Richardson leads the team in assists and steals while Records leads in rebounds and blocks.

Friday’s game will be only the second meeting between the Badgers and Raiders. Wisconsin took the first matchup, 68-41, on November 16, 2011. In that game, Ben Brust put up 17 points and Jordan Taylor added 9.

After the game, Matt Langel, who was in his first year as coach of Colgate, said he wanted his squad to become the “Wisconsin of the Patriot League.”

Just over a decade later, Langel will get a chance to see how far his team has come.

