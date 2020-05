Temperature checks are still on the table. AMC’s CEO says he’s currently “pricing out temperature-reading machines.” According to Deadline, theaters nationwide are split on that move. While they agree their employees’ temperature should be checked daily, they were split on whether or not to test customers. Cinemark’s CEO calls the practice “invasive.” He says you don’t attract people to a theater by making it look like a hospital.

When will this all happen?

Right now, managers at both AMC and Marcus are staying quiet on when exactly they might reopen, but according to Variety, there is an unofficial pact among major chains to re-open in time for the July 17th release of Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated thriller “Tenet.” Disney’s “Mulan” and Marvel’s “Wonder Woman 1984” are also scheduled for release later this summer.