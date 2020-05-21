What will grocery stores look like in “the new normal?”

MADISON, Wis.– As Wisconsin slowly relaxes its ‘Safer at Home’ order, we’re starting to get a better grasp on what the so-called “new normal” might look like. Grocery stores have implemented some of the most noticeable changes over the past two months. Which of these could become permanent?

Hy-Vee and Metcalfe’s Market managers agree the biggest challenge moving forward will be maintaining in-store safety as well as the perception of it. For that reason, they expect stores to keep in place many policies.

Self-service touch screen checkout machines will become part of the new normal, as shoppers prefer no-contact payment.

One-way aisles to maintain social distancing and newer policies, like one cart per customer to reduce aisle traffic, are expected to become permanent, too.

Fewer trips and bigger bills are expected to become routine for shoppers moving forward. Whereas consumers used to take an average of 2.5 weekly trips to the grocery store before the COVID-19 outbreak, they now average one trip a week.

Expanded online ordering windows will likely continue. Hy-Vee says demand for its Aisles Online program has grown significantly over the past ten weeks, and it’s now making changes to expand permanently. Every day, managers say HyVee is opening more timeslots for customers, for both curbside pickup and delivery.

Special hours for high-risk customers will continue, at least for now. Managers at Hy-Vee and Metcalfe’s say that even after ‘Safer at Home’ expires, they will keep in place the policy of reserving the first hour of the day for at-risk shoppers, including people 65+ and those with pre-existing conditions.

Limited interaction between customers and employees is the bottom line as grocery stores enter ‘the new normal.’ For this reason, expect stores to keep up plexiglass checkout barriers and sneezeguards.